International paper employees volunteer to help end period poverty

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Employee volunteers at the International Paper (NYSE: IP) Global Cellulose Fiber’s Columbus Mill gathered to assemble more than 1,000 feminine care kits to end period poverty. The local event benefited the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee and their staff and volunteers joined IP to assist with the packing event.

“This was a very fulfilling experience for me, and it helped expand my perspective on the community need that exists,” said Eleanor Golson, an environmental engineer at Columbus Mill. “There is so much we can do as individuals and as a community, and it is important that we do what we can to help those that are in need.”

Period poverty is a term used to describe the struggle that many women and girls face because they lack access to adequate menstrual health management supplies and education, and it can have serious consequences. Each year, more than 500 million people worldwide do not have what they need to manage their periods. It’s an issue that leads to a number of problems like school truancy, reproductive issues, health risks, and unnecessary shame.

Period poverty is happening here in our community and we can help. This is just one way International Paper is dedicated to addressing critical needs in the communities where employees live and work by mobilizing its people, products, and resources. The United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee will distribute the kits to area schools and other non-profits.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter