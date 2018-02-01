Investigation Continues Into MUW Robbery

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women police continue to investigate an armed robbery on campus.

The alleged incident happened in a parking lot near 11th Street and 5th Avenue South, on the MUW lot next to the education building.

Officers were called about 7:30 on Tuesday night, January 30.

MUW says the female student reported leaving the Stark Recreation Center and was approached by a man demanding her purse.

She was not injured.

MUW and Columbus police are investigating the incident.

The university advises students to be aware of their surroundings and never hesitate to call law enforcement when they feel uncomfortable.