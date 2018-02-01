Investigation Continues Into MUW Robbery

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi University for Women police continue to investigate an armed robbery on campus.

The alleged incident happened in a parking lot near 11th Street and 5th Avenue South, on the MUW lot next to the education building.

Officers were called about 7:30 on Tuesday night, January 30.

MUW says the female student reported leaving the Stark Recreation Center and was approached by a man demanding her purse.

She was not injured.

MUW and Columbus police are investigating the incident.

The university advises students to be aware of their surroundings and never hesitate to call law enforcement when they feel uncomfortable.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

52 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes trash truck; 1 killed
Read More»
52 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Police will apologize for ‘missed’ chance to get Nassar
Read More»
52 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Victim to Nassar: ‘What you did to me was twisted’
Read More»
﻿
More News»

WCBI E-Newsletter Signup