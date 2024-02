Investigation: Gun found on West Point High School campus

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A student at West Point High School is facing charges after a gun was found in his backpack.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, police responded to a report of a weapon on campus Thursday. When officers got there, they found a gun in a student’s backpack.

West Point Chief Avery Cook told WCBI that the student was facing charges.

The incident remained under investigation.

