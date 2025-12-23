Investigation underway after a body was discovered in a burning car in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A burning car leads to a homicide investigation in the Capital City.

CBS affiliate WJTV is reporting that the Jackson Police and Fire Departments responded to a call of a burned car on Eddy Street on Monday, December 22.

When they arrived, they found a body in the vehicle.

Hinds County Sheriff and Jackson Police Chief Tyree Jones said the victim had been shot at least once in the head before the fire occurred.

The case is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has not been identified.

