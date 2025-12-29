Investigation underway after a fire at Sunshine Mills in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) -There is still no word on what caused a fire Saturday night at Sunshine Mills in Tupelo.

Firefighters were called to the Sunshine Mills pet food plant Saturday night, to investigate a fire in a piece of machinery.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Traffic around the plant was impacted as first responders were on scene

The plant quickly resumed normal operations, as investigators work to determine what sparked the blaze.

