Investigation underway after a Chickasaw Co. woman dies in a fire

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The death of an elderly Chickasaw County woman in a weekend fire remains under investigation.

Coroner Larry Harris said the fire happened at 100 8th Avenue in Houlka this past Friday morning, January 24.

85-year-old June Joyce Turner died at the scene.

Harris told WCBI it appears Turner was overcome by smoke. More tests will determine the exact cause.

The Houlka Fire Department, Chickasaw County Fire Investigator, and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause.

Turner taught at Houlka Attendance Center for more than 25 years and was active in the community.

