Investigation Underway Into Fatal Shooting At Weekend Party

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement in two counties are looking for suspects in the fatal shooting of an Okolona man.

It happened early Saturday during a party in South Lee County.

Shoes left behind as people were running from gunfire. Crime scene tape on the ground and discarded gloves from emergency medical personnel.

Several items were left behind at the scene of the fatal shooting.

“There was some type of altercation that took place, on the north side of this business. Once the altercation took place, the individual shot, got involved in the altercation,” said Sheriff Jim Johnson.

Sheriff Johnson says Octavian Buchanan, 24, went to a car where he got a gun.

The sheriff says Buchanan was one of several people firing weapons.

“And at some point and time during that gunfire, the victim was shot in the head and it was a fatal shot,” Johnson said.

There are no surveillance cameras at this property, or nearby industrial sites. So, Sheriff Johnson is asking anyone who saw anything, or actually knows what happened to come forward.

“This is a very tragic event that an individual at this man’s age has lost his life in a way that he has. The reason behind it is why we are diligently searching for the truth,” Sheriff Johnson said.

The building was being used by the “Mystery Ryderz” Motorcycle Club.

A sign for the club is posted on a door facing the south parking lot.

Sheriff Johnson says alcohol was flowing at the party, but he says the last time a permit was granted to serve or consume alcohol at the facility was in 2016.

Sheriff Johnson says any future events at the building near the south Lee Industrial Park will be closely watched by law enforcement.