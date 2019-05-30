Investigation underway into campground employee holding gun

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A criminal investigation is now underway into the alleged incident that happened at the Kampgrounds of America site on Sunday.

In the video that’s now gone viral an employee is seen holding a gun and allegedly telling a couple to leave the site.

A press conference was held Thursday afternoon about the investigation.

At this time no charges have been filed, and that’s because investigators are still waiting to receive a formal statement from Franklin and Jessica Richardson, the couple involved in the incident.

So far, the sheriff’s and DA’s office has collected the video of the incident and spoken with Ruby Howell, the lady seen holding the gun in the video.

At this time, District attorney Scott Colom said he can’t go into detail about what Howell says led up to the incident.

If charged, Howell could face misdemeanor charges of brandishing a firearm and simple assault by threat.

Colom said in order to move the investigation forward they need to have a statement from the couple.

“On Tuesday we did receive a call from the male victim and after speaking with him for a length of time, we asked if he and his wife would come to the Oktibbeha County sheriff’s department so we could do a report, and gather more information, and open an investigation. At that time he informed us that he didn’t want to do that at that time until he spoke with his attorney,” said Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney.

“Brandishing a weapon for that misdemeanor charge you’re going to have to have a statement where Mrs. Richardson or Mr. Richardson say that she brandished a weapon on them, that she pointed the weapon at them, you’re going to need that,” said district attorney Scott Colom.

Howell has since been relieved of her duties from at the campsite.

The Richardson’s have now hired an attorney..

Colom said he expects his office to hear from the couple by the end of the week.