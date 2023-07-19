Investigators determine lightning as cause of Tuesday fire in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Lightning is being blamed for sparking a fire at a mobile home lot in Tupelo.

Tupelo Interim Fire Chief Brad Robinson said the fire was reported around 8:30 Tuesday evening at a mobile home lot on South Gloster.

Five crews were dispatched and had the blaze contained within 15 minutes. They remained on the scene going through any hot spots.

Robinson said it appeared lightning caused that fire. There were no injuries.

