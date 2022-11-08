Investigators explain the process it takes to bring an inmate back to the state

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Although suspect Daniel Calvin is now in Custody at the Lowndes County Jail, he was first found in Las Vegas, Nevada on the run.

If you’re accused of committing a crime and leave the state, you can still be found no matter where you run.

19-year-old Daniel Calvin is being charged with aggravated assault with intent to produce death and the victim is now in a nursing home, possibly for the rest of his life.

Calvin turned up 1,700 miles away in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Investigator Darnell Madison said that’s why when a crime is committed, agencies across the country work together to bring suspects to justice.

“There’s a nationwide database that we refer to NCIC and pretty much what it is when we have felony warrants we put it in that database and it goes to every police station across the county so any point in time when this person comes in contact with police and they run their name the warrant comes up and all the information based on that warrant will pop up and they know exactly what they need to do,” said Madison.

After Calvin was found, he was taken into custody until officers could bring him back to Columbus to answer the charges.

And that’s not as simple as it may sound.

With plane tickets, hotel rooms, and other necessities, the expenses to transport a prisoner across the country can really add up.

Madison said the trip is worth it to give the family peace of mind.

“Situations like this where someone has been on the run as long as he has. The family wants closure and I think it’s important that we go the extra mile to get these people because they are living their life carefree and the victims are left here picking up the pieces where they committed these crimes,” said Madison.

Whether it takes weeks or months, Investigator Johnny Branch said they’ll do what it takes to bring a suspect to justice.

“That’s our job and we go the extra mile to make sure we get justice for these families because we see them hurting and the pain that they go through like in this case the young man is in the nursing home the rest of his life and not being able to hug or talk to their kid it touches you,” said Branch.

We will keep you updated with more on this case as it becomes available.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter