Investigators find body in abandoned Noxubee County house

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an unidentified body was found on Friday.

The body was in an abandoned house on a dead-end road.

Sheriff Tommy Roby said he was given a tip to check the Stewart road area.

Upon further investigation, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was contacted.

“We received a tip that we needed to come search Stewart Road, possibly, for a body. So we arrived on the scene and found a body in a residence in the back of

Stewart Rd,” said Noxubee County Sheriff Tommy Roby.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will be the lead agency on the case.

If anyone has any more information contact the MBI.

