Father of missing Ole Miss student pleads for help from the public

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Oxford continue to search for an Ole Miss student missing for almost a week. And his family is pleading for help from the public.

Jimmie “Jay” Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments around 6:00 last Friday morning.

The case is being investigated by Oxford Police and the University Police Department.

In an update released today, investigators say Lee’s vehicle has been taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for processing. They have also followed up on numerous tips, executed about a dozen search warrants, and conducted interviews.

Search and Rescue teams with K9s have also searched specific areas within Oxford.

Lee’s father is hoping someone who saw something will speak up.

“If anyone knows anything or sees anything, say something. Call law enforcement. Just tell them what you know. This is my plea that you help find my child,” said Jimmie Lee, Sr.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 to anyone with tips that lead to Lee.

Contact Oxford Police at (662) 232-2400, University Police at (662) 915-7234, or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477 if you have any information.