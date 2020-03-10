Investigators Issue Silver Alert For Missing Starkville Man

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A silver alert has been issued for a Starkville man, now investigators are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Abraham Potts, 69, was last seen on Friday near Wadkins Lane in Oktibbeha County.

He’s an African-American male, stands six feet tall, weighs 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Potts was wearing navy blue pants, a red, black, and blue checkered shirt, a beige coat, green and gray shoes, and a blue hat.

He drives a 2019 silver Chevrolet Colorado with a Mississippi tag reading KT13521

Family members said Potts suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information on Potts’ whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421.