Investigators need your help finding a Capital Murder suspect

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Investigators need your help finding a murder suspect out of Tupelo.

Tupelo Police says Nijel Hall is a suspect connected to a shooting incident in the Hodges Drive area on August 8th.

Officers victim found a victim dead at the scene when they arrived.

Hall is wanted for Capital Murder.

If you know where Hall is or have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers of NorthEast Mississippi at 1-800-773- TIPS (8477) or download the P-3 tips app.