Investigators need your help to find a home invasion suspect

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI)Investigators need your help to find a suspect connected to an armed home invasion incident last week.

The Pontotoc Sheriff’s Department says this man is a person of interest in the home invasion that took place in Southern Pontotoc County on Friday, August 12th.

Surveillance video also captured the vehicle, a red SUV, the man, and two other suspects arrived before the incident took place.

If you or anyone else has any information on this case, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 800-773-TIPS(8477) or leave an anonymous tip on the P3 app.

Crime stoppers will pay up to one thousand dollars cash for any tip that leads to an arrest.