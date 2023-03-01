Investigators work to identify body found in Webster County

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A body was found in Webster County.

Now, investigators are trying to find out who the person is.

Sheriff David Gore said the discovery was made about 5:30 Tuesday evening, just south of Mantee off Highway 15.

The exact property is not being disclosed at this time.

Gore told WCBI there were no obvious signs of foul play.

The findings were given to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

There will be an autopsy to help determine the identity of the person.

If you have any information, call the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter