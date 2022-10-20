IP Foundation donates thousands to several Golden Triangle organizations

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The International Paper Foundation gave $63,000 to various Golden Triangle organizations.

In all, 15 non-profits received various grants from the foundation.

Today, the check was delivered.

This is the IP Foundation’s annual allocation to causes in the community that promote education and literacy, health and wellness, disaster relief, and community needs.

The local mill will also be giving away $50,000 to non-profits this year for community needs.

