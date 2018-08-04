If President Trump moves to merge the Departments of Labor and Education, as the Office of Management and Budget proposes, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos could be the nation’s last education secretary.

CBS News “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan will sit down on Sunday with Arne Duncan, who was education secretary under President Barack Obama, to ask him what he thinks about the possibility. Duncan is the author of a new book called, “How Schools Work.”

- Advertisement -

DeVos’ tenure thus far as secretary of education has been a somewhat controversial one.

DeVos, an advocate for school choice, has for decades criticized federal meddling in local education. But she has spearheaded an at-times muscular implementation of Obama’s Every Student Succeeds Act, and chided some states’ plans for failing to set higher goals for students.

After the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 students dead in February, the School Safety Commission DeVos established is not taking a look at the role guns have played in such tragedies.

“That is not a part of the commission’s charge per se,” DeVos said in a Senate hearing earlier this year.

DeVos also sparked controversy by narrowing how the department investigates discrimination, and reversing Obama-era policy on how to treat campus sexual assault.

So, is DeVos working herself out of a job? She has praised the proposal to merge the Labor and Education Departments as the next “big step” to fulfilling Mr. Trump’s campaign promise.

Tune into “Face the Nation” Sunday at 10:30 a.m. ET to hear Duncan’s perspective on DeVos’ tenure and what lies ahead for education in America. You can catch a rebroadcast of “Face the Nation” at 11 a.m and 3 p.m. ET on CBSN.