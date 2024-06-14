Is your dad cool?

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Don’t roast dad this weekend, it is already going to be hot enough! Triple digits could easily be hit this Father’s Day weekend. Hot temperatures will continue into next week.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Patio seating at dinner is probably not suggested. Temperatures are going to be slow to cool off this evening. Overnight lows will be staying warm, in the lower 70s.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: We are heating up the fun this weekend, just in time to celebrate Dad! Saturday will have highs in the upper 90s, with a perfect mix of sunshine and light clouds. Some areas could see 100 degrees. Dad might just want to chill on Sunday. Afternoon highs will approach 100 degrees in several areas, with heat indices potentially at 100-105°. There is some hope for a few late afternoon showers Sunday, but rain coverage looks to stay less than 20%.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers are possible to kick off a new work week, but the bulk of the tropical moisture looks to stay south & southwest of the area. We’ll stay mostly dry, hot, & humid through mid-week w/highs staying at or above 90 degrees.