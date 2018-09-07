Is your state investigating sexual abuse claims against the Catholic Church?

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas (pictured here) is asking all three Catholic dioceses in his state for any material related to allegations of abuse by priests. Balderas said New Mexico has been a “dumping ground” for abusers from other states.

“There are numerous, numerous families that are demanding justice. And so what I’m hoping for is that the church understand that they also have an obligation to seek justice by reconciling, providing information to a law enforcement agency,” Balderas told CBS News. He said his team began investigating allegations of abuse by priests in 2016.

The New Mexico Dioceses of Las Cruces and Gallup as well as the Archdiocese of Santa Fe said they plan to cooperate with the attorney general.