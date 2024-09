Isaac Smith shines in Mississippi State football’s opener

Mississippi State dominated Eastern Kentucky in all three phases of the game en route to a 56-7 victory.

On defense, former Itawamba safety Isaac Smith led the team with 11 total tackles. Smith was around the ball on almost every snap and showed he’s ready to be a defensive leader.

Head coach Jeff Lebby said postgame that he wants every player on defense to play with Smith’s fire.