Isolated rain chances to start last week of September

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – While some rain will be around to start the week, it will likely not be enough to curb increasing drought across the state. Warmer weather is also expected by late week.

MONDAY: Expect a variably cloudy, warm, and humid day with highs in the middle 80s. While the best rain chance will be south of the region, at least isolated showers are possible through the day. Briefly heavy rain is possible, and rain amounts will be pretty unevenly distributed.

TUESDAY: Isolated showers stick around with highs in the mid to possibly upper 80s.

REST OF WEEK: Deep easterly flow will become the rule after mid-week, ultimately leading to some drier air being pulled in from the southern Appalachians. This will allow for warmer days and slightly cooler overnights. Furthermore, this also means very little to no meaningful rain in the forecast after Wed/Thu.