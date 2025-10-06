Isolated Rain Chances To Start The Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi(WCBI)-

TONIGHT: Cloud coverage will be plentiful tonight and because of that lows will struggle to get lower than the upper 60s. A stray shower or two is possible especially as we head into sunrise.

MONDAY: Clouds will stay throughout the area to start the week along with isolated showers and storms throughout the day. Highs will reach into the mid 80s.

THIS WEEK: Expect a slight rain chance early on in the work week before a cold front pushes through the area late Tuesday into Wednesday. Following this front, we will dry off along with a small dip in our temperatures as highs are expected to drop into the low 80s by Thursday.