Isolated Shower on Saturday, Cold Front Sunday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Nice weather overall this weekend, but just wait. It gets better next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then sun and clouds during the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid-to-upper 80s today. A few isolated showers will pop up in eastern Mississippi and west Alabama, so those of us near the state line could get a brief downpour Saturday afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry. Chance of rain: 20%.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds overhead and feeling comfortable. Temperatures will dip into the low-to-mid 60s overnight.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and dry! A cold front will sweep through late in the day, but with limited moisture over the area, it won’t bring any rain. It’ll feel great outside on Sunday with highs in the mid-80s and a northerly breeze. You’ll notice the humidity start to drop too as the cold front moves in!

NEXT WEEK: Really, really nice. We have beautiful weather coming up next week with sunny days, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity! We could wake up to upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday morning, so you might need a jacket on the way to work early next week! Fall is right around the corner!