Isolated showers Friday & Saturday with near average temperatures

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – While widespread rain is not expected, a few passing showers are possible over the next couple days. Dry and comfortable weather settles in early next week.

FRIDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with highs in the middle 80s. If clouds appear to be more consistent like Thursday, highs may need to be adjusted downward later today! The best chance for rain is in Alabama, but a couple of showers could sneak into far eastern MS late day.

WEEKEND: Once again, the best chance for scattered rain during the day Saturday will be across Alabama. Isolated showers will remain possible over northern MS, but we don’t expect anything major. Sunday looks to dry out as a weak front passes through, ushering in some more comfortable air early next week!

NEXT WEEK: Looks like we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs in the middle 80s through Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.