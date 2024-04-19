Isolated Showers Today Ahead of a Soggy Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Expect another muggy day in store for our Friday with mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers picking up later today. A mild and humid night in store with overcast skies and an isolated shower or two possible. More rain is expected for our Saturday and Sunday along with cooler temperatures!

TODAY/TONIGHT – Clouds stick around for our Friday with a greater chance for a few showers developing after lunchtime. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s with a slight breeze out of the NNW later this afternoon. Most of us stay dry through the overnight hours with heavy cloud coverage sticking around. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW – Another rainy day in store to kick off our weekend! Scattered showers look to move in by our mid-morning on Saturday with a chance for some more widespread rain developing later in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND – We’re looking at a soggy weekend ahead with an increase in rain chances. Scattered showers are likely for our Saturday with the heavier rainfall moving in through the overnight hours and into Sunday morning. You’ll want to add a few extra minutes to your commute Sunday morning due to widespread, heavy rainfall.