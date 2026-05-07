Isolated to scattered chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances continue through Mother’s Day weekend. Be prepared for rain or shine!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Passing clouds overnight. Temperatures will drop into the lower 50s/upper 40s. A calm and less humid night.

FRIDAY: Going to be another cloudy day. Looking at a partly to mostly cloudy sky for the end of the week. By the afternoon, temperatures will be in the middle 70s. Most of us will stay dry, there may be a few showers/thunderstorms by the end of the afternoon and into early Saturday morning. Lows will be slightly more mild, in the lower 60s.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Early morning showers/storms will be possible going into the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures will continue to get warmer through each afternoon. Upper 70s to low to middle 80s are expected. There will be a chance for scattered rain chances both days. Be prepared to move any celebration plans indoors. Overnight low temperatures will be in the lower 60s.