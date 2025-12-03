It has been 5 years since two MS hunters went missing

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Today marks 5 years since two hunters went missing in the Mississippi Delta.

16-year-old Gunner Palmer and 21-year-old Zeb Hughes never returned home after they went duck hunting on the Mississippi River in Warren County.

Family members became alarmed after the duo never returned.

Search efforts began, and eventually a boat that was determined to be the missing hunters’ was located along with hunting gear and a safety vest.

Palmer and Hughes have yet to be recovered.

