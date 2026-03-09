It has been seven years since an 81 year old man was last seen

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) Rommie Essex was last seen on February 19, 2019, walking near the Pines Apartments.

It is reported that the man called for a cab, and when it arrive, the driver was not able to find him.

The missing man called his daughter the night before he disapperared, and told her he believed someone was trying to break into his apartment.

Family members went to check on him and said everything seemed to be fine.

At this time, it is not clear if the attempted break in is related to Essex’s disappearance.

If you have any information about where he might be, you are asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department.

