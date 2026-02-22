It has been three years since Bertha Gowdy was seen

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WCBI) Bertha Gowdy was last seen on February 12th, 2023, in the 1900 block of 20th Avenue.

She has not been seen or heard since that day.

Law enforcement, family and volunteers searched the area but were unable to find her.

Gowdy’s case remains unsolved at this time.

On October 9, 2025, human remains were found near the last known sighting of Gowdy, but the remains have not been identified.

If you have any information about the disappearance or where the woman might be, you are asked to contact the Meridian Police Department.

