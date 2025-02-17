It is still Winter

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After at brief glance at what Spring could bring, Mother Nature gives us a reminder this week that Mississippi is still in the Winter season. And we are going to feel it for sure!

MONDAY NIGHT: Looking at a mostly clear, a few light clouds may be possible. But the clearer conditions are going to allow for temperatures to drop. Overnight lows are heading into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TUESDAY: Give yourself extra time in the morning to defrost your vehicles. Going into mid-morning and afternoon, conditions will be relatively mild. Clouds will fill back in and afternoon highs are expected to reach the low to middle 50s. There will be a quick switch though, thanks to the presence of a Gulf Low. Added moisture mixed with dropping temperatures is likely to bring in the chance for wintry precipitation overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Lows will drop into the 30s.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place from 12PM Tuesday to 12PM Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Starting early in the morning with wintry precipitation. However, uncertainty is high (like most southern winter weather events). For now, it looks like snow could fall as South as Tupelo. From Tupelo South to US 82, that is where will are expecting the greatest area of mixed precipitation (freezing rain, sleet, cold rain). Wintry precipitation is likely to be cleared East by mid-morning. High temperatures are only expected to reach the lower 40s for our mid-week, so road conditions are likely to become hazardous. Especially any bridges or overpasses, as cold air will be circulating around and keeping them colder than standard roadways.