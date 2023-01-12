Mississippi State expected to hire Appalachian State’s Kevin Barbay as next offensive coordinator

(Photo credit: App State Athletics)

It looks like Mississippi State head football coach Zach Arnett has found his offensive coordinator, and it’s expected to be Appalachian State OC Kevin Barbay, a source told WCBI. Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated first reported the news.

This season the Mountaineers finished with a 6-6 record. They scored 34.9 PPG (second in Sun Belt), rushed for just over 204 yards per contest (third in Sun Belt) and averaged 250 passing yards per game which was fourth in the conference. The highlight of their 2022 slate was a 17-14 upset win on the road at No. 6 Texas A&M on September 10th.

Prior to his time there, he had stints at Central Michigan (OC), Stephen F. Austin (OC), Florida (Director of player development), Colorado State (Director of player personnel) among others. Barbay inherits three-year starting quarterback Will Rogers and incoming freshman QB Chris Parson (four-star prospect according to 247Sports).