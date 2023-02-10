FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – A popular Disney movie is getting the stage treatment at an area high school.

For months, the IAHS Indian Players have been memorizing lines and songs.

The 2023 Production brings one of the most popular Disney movies to the stage. Frozen Junior follows the familiar storyline with a few twists.

There are more than 80 actors, and a production crew in the play, along with numerous volunteers from the community.

“This is one of the biggest productions we’ve ever done, invested so much time, effort, and money into the show, the lights, it looks so, so much going on, it’s amazing,” said Samantha Smith who plays Anna.

And in some cases, it’s a family affair.

For years, Victoria Blake has directed the IAHS Indian Players musicals. This year she is co-director with her daughter Valerie Blake, who is also a teacher.

“The fact my daughter is following in my footsteps, I’m getting older, it’s getting harder for me, it’s wonderful my daughter is beside me and working hard,” Victoria Blake said.

“I was in some productions by my senior, kept helping while in college, was choreographer, this year I’ve been bumped up where we do it together, having that teaching experience from the program encouraged me to become a teacher at the high school,” Valerie Blake said.

Wyatt Stephenson plays Olaf.

“Olaf likes warm hugs, he is a snowman and he is very short,” Wyatt Stephenson said.

His mother, McKenzie Stephenson is one of the volunteers. But when she was a student she was on the same stage for Indian Players’ productions.

“I always wanted the main parts and finally he has one so I’m very proud of him, we did a lot of preparation for him to become Olaf,” McKenzie Stephenson said.

All proceeds go back into the drama department so IAHS Indian Players can continue the tradition.

“Very thankful for Indian players, helps me have a new way to find friends, I have loved this experience,” said Anna Rollins who plays Sven.

Frozen Junior runs through Sunday at the Robert and Victoria Blake theatre in the Old Fulton Grammar School.

Frozen Junior runs at 7 p.m. on February 9, 10, and 11. There is a 2 p.m. matinee on February 12.

To purchase tickets, you can go to Fulton City Hall or get them at Itawamba Agricultural High School. General Admission is $10. Reserved seating, at $15 each, can be purchased by contacting Sherree King at 662 255 2024.

