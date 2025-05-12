Itawamba Agricultural High School received $210,000 TVA grant

Money will be used to upgrade facilities to make them more energy efficient, saving money for taxpayers and the district

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – As her senior year at IAHS began, Presley Quinn was asked to lead a group with a special assignment.

“Energy Conservation Team,” Presley Quinn said.

Quinn picked the team, and they got to work, meeting regularly and finding out the importance of energy conservation. It was part of a major push to get a TVA EnergyRight School Uplift Grant.

Students created posters that were placed in school hallways, announcements about energy conservation were made on the intercom, and at football games.

During a special assembly, TVA recognized the hard work with the announcement of a $210,000 grant. Quinn said it means a lot for the school.

“Positive change, I know I won’t be up here a lot to see it, but I’m really happy I got to leave it behind and that next time I walk these halls, a lot of stuff will be different,” Quinn said.

The grant money will pay for new HVAC units, thermostat controls, field lighting, new kitchen equipment, and other energy-efficient items. It is estimated to save the school 15% annually on utility bills.

Jen Hathaway is an energy coach with TVA’s School Uplift Program and says it is more than just teaching people energy-saving behavior tips, it also helps students learn how to lead.

“Our focus as energy coaches is to activate those students so they can lift and carry this program to make a difference, and it is also cool for them to have the leadership opportunity,” Hathaway said.

Grant writer Dustin Wren said the savings will be a big benefit to students

“The school will save money through all these energy things so you can take that money you would spend on that and spend it on something else for kids going forward,” Wren said.

Fulton Mayor Emily Quinn said it is always exciting to see the local schools excel, and it’s extra special because of the role her daughter played .

“It is a proud moment for sure, what a better way to finish up Mothers Day weekend, to see your babies thrive and step up into leadership positions,” Mayor Quinn said.

TVA’s school uplift program is unique because it gives students ownership in the process. And the results will benefit students, teachers and taxpayers for years to come.

Each year, TVA invests more than $3 million in School Uplift Grants. For information, go to energyright.com.

