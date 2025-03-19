Itawamba Career and Technical Center prepares students for the future

ICTC sponsored a College and Career Explosion, to showcase opportunities in the region

FULTON, MISS. (WCBI) – High School Junior Jamya Smith knows she wants to pursue a career in nursing and said being enrolled in classes at the Itawamba Career and Technical Center will give her a big advantage when she graduates.

“It can really help you get ahead, you get so many certifications, I am CPR certified, I have scholarships, so many opportunities,” Smith said.

Students must earn their spot at the ICTC, which organized the College and Career Explosion. Nearly 300 students are enrolled in ICTC programs and director Carrie Grubbs said the career fair gives students a unique opportunity.

“So many students base what their plans are on what they see at home or what they see their friends do, so we wanted them to see options, local industry, and business, colleges they can attend, whether two or four years,” Grubbs said.

Senior Anna Rollins said the Health Sciences track is intense.

“Health Sciences gives us a lot of preparation for the work world, we do a lot of labs, we learn a lot of stuff, it is almost like A and P, but to the extreme,” Rollins said.

ICTC is undergoing an expansion on its campus. It will allow them to reach even more students with courses in Advanced Manufacturing and Cosmetology.

“That would be amazing, I have only been graduated from high school two years, so if I had stuff like that at my CTC, that would have been wonderful, I would have loved to have had that,” said Chloe Mills, a nail tech with The Mane Attraction.

Students were able to leave resumes with some vendors for future employment opportunities.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.