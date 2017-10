ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Multiple agencies assist in drug arrest in Itawamba County. Arthur Coward was arrested Saturday, October 14, after alleged methamphetamine and marijuana was recovered from his vehicle.

The 55 year-old is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent and was given a bond of $5,000.

The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit assisted the Itawamba Sheriff’s Department and Fulton P.D. in the investigation.