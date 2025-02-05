Itawamba Community College names softball field after former head coach

Andy Kirk was honored in a pregame ceremony on Opening Day.

It’s difficult to find a head coach that means as much to a program as Andy Kirk means to Itawamba Community College softball. The longtime head coach found great success with the Indians from 2011-2022, where he completed his tenure with an impressive record of 376-130. The team finished in the top ten of the rankings in five of his final six years, including a number one overall ranking in 2022.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kirk received the greatest honor of his long career. Prior to Opening Day for the softball team, Itawamba CC held a pregame ceremony to officially dedicate their field to Kirk. President Dr. Jay Allen and Kirk pulled back the tarp to reveal the honor- “Andy Kirk Field” forever remaining on the first base side.

“This is amazing. I never thought anything like this would be possible. The legacy for my family will never go ungrateful and we’re very appreciative of being recognized this way,” said Kirk. “Throughout my playing and coaching career, everyone has always been there for me and been supportive of me. I’ve always said it’s hard to fall when you have so many people behind you pushing you to go forward. It’s such a great honor to show the career I have and that it meant something special to the people of Itawamba Community College.”