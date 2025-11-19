Itawamba Community College recognized as Bellwether Award Finalist

FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College is recognized for a prestigious national award.

ICC has been named a Bellwether Award Finalist for the first time. The award highlights excellence across categories, including instructional programs and services, workforce development and planning, governance, and finance.

ICC was recognized in the area of instructional support and services. As a finalist, ICC earned one of the highest scores in the first round of competition.

Doctor Jay Allen is president of ICC and said the recognition showcases the hard work and push for excellence among all staff at the community college.

“It continues to solidify for us, the efforts we are taking are being recognized, but more importantly, helping our students be successful, that is what this, our category is all about, instructional support, student success, and I am so proud, it is not one initiative, but more about creating opportunities for student success,” said Allen.

ICC will take part in the national competition in late February in san Antonio. Three colleges will be named Bellwether Award recipients.

