Itawamba Coummunity College making changes amid coronavirus outbreak

Starting March 23, all three Itawamba Community College locations will be staffed to accept phone calls only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Videoconference meetings can be scheduled by appointment.

The doors to all buildings at three locations, Fulton, Tupelo and Belden, will be locked to allow staff members to practice social distancing while continuing to provide services.

All residence halls will closed on March 22, and residents will be notified by email of specific times and procedures.

ICC will transition to a combination of online learning and face to face conferencing in some situations.