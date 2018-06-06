Itawamba County man accused of killing wife denied bond

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Itawamba County man accused of killing his wife was denied bond Wednesday.

Avery Underwood, 21, is charged with Murder.

Itawamba County deputies were called to the couple’s Footney Brown Road home about 5am Tuesday morning.

Sheriff Chris Dickinson said it appears Underwood’s wife, Destiny Underwood, 19, was strangled to death.

An infant was at the home at the time and is now being cared for by relatives.

Dickinson believes the decision was made in the interest of safety.

“Feelings are running high, and we want to make sure that everyone is protected and nobody gets into any kind of trouble based on what happened yesterday. And we are trying to protect everybody,” said Dickinson.

If convicted, Underwood could be sentenced from 20 years to life in prison.