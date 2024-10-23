Itawamba HC Clint Hoots praises QB John Austin Wood heading into Game of the Week

Our Week 9 EndZone Game of the Week is a 4A showdown between Itawamba and Shannon. Both squads are undefeated in district play (2-0) and the Indians have already doubled their district win total from a season ago. A big reason for that is senior quarterback John Austin Wood.

The Indians’ gunslinger has taken a big step forward this year and has impressed head coach Clint Hoots. Itawamba has won five of its last six, is coming off a 52-0 win over Ripley and has scored 35 or more points in four contests this year.

Wood’s step forward has allowed the offense to thrive.

“He’s had a fantastic season for us. We love the work and preparation he has put in throughout his career and the offseason,” Hoots said. “The things he has done to put himself in a position to lead our team has been amazing. Communication on the sideline has been great and to have a vet that has seen a lot and get us where we need to get to has been great.”

Check out EndZone this Friday night. It will air at 10 on WCBI and 11 on the CW.