It’s a triple build in Tupelo for Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Three families in the Tupelo area will soon realize the dream of home ownership. The families are getting homes built by volunteers with Habitat for Humanity in a unique triple build.

Before this morning, Genie Alice Bruce had never used a nail gun.

But an hour or two into her shift, she was going strong.

“Had a little more kickback than I was expecting. But now it’s really fun, I’ve used it a lot of times, it’s really fun,” Bruce said.

She was part of a team from the Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi. That team of nurses, administrators, and respiratory therapists is helping build one of three Habitat homes, on Nelle Street, on adjoining lots.

Bruce says she is learning a lot and is also glad to be able to help with a Habitat build.

“It’s been fun working with ladies from other areas of our hospital system, getting to know them, and fun being outside and it’s also good to know this team of ladies from North Mississippi Health Services is helping another woman become a homeowner,” Bruce said.

Habitat homes not only help people realize the dream of home ownership, but they also help clean up the neighborhood. The city of Tupelo gave all three of the lots for this Habitat build and when the homes are finished it will be a big improvement for the neighborhood.

“We’re getting new houses and getting people and families who are committed to the neighborhoods, and that will only increase property value and improve the quality of life in our city,” said Mary Ann Plascencia, with Northeast Mississippi Habitat for Humanity.

Each Habitat building has a construction supervisor, but most of the workers are volunteers. Don Bishop is a retired pastor who helps out every Tuesday.

“It’s pride, security, and having the joy of having a place you can, not only live, with you and your loved ones but also build a future in,” Bishop said.

All three Habitat homes on Nelle Street should be finished by March.

One of those homes will be built with insulated concrete, the first Habitat home in the region to be built using that method. All Habitat homeowners are required to work on their homes and other Habitat homes. They also have a zero percent mortgage.

