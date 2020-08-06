It’s back to school for the Columbus Municipal School District

Goodbye hugs and kisses were tough for parents sending their children for the first day of school. This is the first time students are back in classrooms since March due to the coronavirus.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Goodbye hugs and kisses were tough for parents sending their children for the first day of school.

This is the first time students are back in classrooms since March due to the coronavirus.

“They’re really excited, it’s like they’re not even thinking about the virus. I have to tell them what’s going on, but they’re ready.”

As Cynthia Dora drops her children off for class, she’s double-checking their masks and book-bags.

“I told them no matter what, keep it on. Use your hand sanitizer. I even have their own personal hand sanitizer in their book-bags. Use it whenever.”

She’s not alone.

Deidra Lewis is reminding her second-grader of the new safety protocol.

“I’m just hoping for all the best for the students in the district. It’s a big priority, it’s something to worry about. ”

Franklin Academy Principal, Kennetra Smith says it took several months to develop a modified layout to best accommodate students.

“Parents are a bit more comfortable now,” said Kennetra Smith.

Smith says that even with low attendance, she expects those numbers will grow throughout the week.

“With it being the first day of school, we have noticed some of our buses are under what we expected. I do believe since it’s the first day you do have to get adjusted to the routes and things of that nature,” said Smith.

As the number of cases rises in Mississippi, Smith says it’s vital everyone does their part to keep each together safe.

“We do our part in giving them the foundation here. They’ll take those practices home and they’ll make sure that home is doing it as well. I think they’re so excited to be here and they don’t want to take any chances on not coming back,” said Smith.

“Well it’s not going to be a normal year but I hope she’s adjusting to the two days here and doing the virtual learning at home the other three days,” said Lewis.

The Columbus Municipal School District will use the hybrid and virtual schedule for the remainder of the school year.

The district will continue to release updates if any changes are to happen.