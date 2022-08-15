It’s important to remember that safety is always the top priority for students

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Students have begun their return to University campuses, and as they are checking off the last few items on their supply lists, many may be overlooking one back-to-school necessity – Safety. School is almost in session and students are picking up those last-minute items.

Whether it’s your books, computer, or even a pencil.

But don’t forget to add campus safety tips to that list.

Sergeant Patrick Jenkins has been a part of The MSU police force for 10 years and he says the first thing on your list should be to lock your doors…*All* of your doors.

“This goes for cars and dorm rooms, the biggest thing is to lock your doors, most break-ins we’ve had is because cars are unlocked,” said SGT. Jenkins.

And Sergeant Jenkins says a new school year means new people and that’s why the second rule on his list would be to use your time wisely so you aren’t speeding on campus.

“The next week or two is probably going to be crazy and we are probably going to have a lot of students who are around here who have never been here before or they are living off campus for the first time,” said SGT. Jenkins.

Jenkins says he and the rest of the MSU police department will be there to help calm the crowd but make sure you aren’t the one late to class.

“Campus will be backed up for the first few days of school and we will be out and directing traffic to try and smooth things along but definitely leave early at least 30 minutes early so you can give yourself plenty of time on to campus and get into a parking spot and be able to walk to class,” said SGT. Jenkins.

And last but not least – look up and watch where you are going.

“Definitely watch for pedestrians and remember the speed limit is 20 miles per hour. and also students of their phones don’t really walk across the roads so definitely be vigilant when driving and slow down.

Definitely look up, especially at intersections and crosswalks and everything else just to be safe,” said SGT. Jenkins.

Safety is always the number one priority.

Car and pedestrian accidents are the most common cause of injuries on college campuses.