TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Iuka man faces a hefty bond after allegedly threatening several county and city officials.

Brandon Pendergrass, 29, faces five counts of Simple Assault on an Elected Official.

Currently in the Tishomingo County Jail, deputies say Pendergrass threatened all of the County Supervisors and Iuka’s Municipal Judge.

Mississippi’s Department of Corrections also has a hold on the suspect.

Bond is set at $200,000.