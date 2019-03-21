Iuka man charged in Tennessee murder investigation

SAVANNAH, Tenn. (WCBI)- An Iuka man faces a murder charge for his alleged role in the death of a Tennessee man.

Christopher Mailhot, 21, and Elaina White, 38, were arrested Thursday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Savannah Police Department.

Wednesday investigators found the body of Jeffery White outside his Young Lane home in Savannah.

Agents say the investigation lead them to Mailhot of Iuka, and White, who is the victim’s wife.

Mailhot is charged with one count of First Degree Murder and one count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.

White is also charged with First Degree Murder, Criminal Responsibility, and Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder.

Both have a bond set at $2 million.