Ivanka Trump made $4 million from D.C. Trump Hotel last year

Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump and a White House adviser, took in nearly $4 million last year from her stake in the Trump International Hotel down the street from the Oval Office. Her amount of income from the Washington, D.C., hotel property is up slightly from a year earlier.

A financial disclosure report released by the White House on Friday also shows her fashion line of handbags, shoes and dresses took in at least $1 million, down from at least $5 million. Ivanka Trump shut down her company in July last year, saying she wanted to focus on her work as a White House adviser.

The disclosure for her husband, Trump adviser Jared Kushner, shows he took in hundreds of thousands of dollars from his holdings of New York City apartments, and holds a stake in the real estate investment firm Cadre worth at least $25 million.

Kushner and Trump together held at least $240 million in assets last year. The pair had a total of $80 million in outside income, according to financial disclosures.

The disclosures released by the White House and filed with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics routinely show both assets and debts. But they are compiled in broad ranges between low and high estimates, making it difficult to precisely chart the rise and fall of the financial portfolios of federal government officials.