Ivey allows beaches, retail stores to open with limits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says that retail stores, beaches and non-emergency medical procedures can resume, with limits, later this week as she announced a loosening of state restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ivey said a ‘Safer at Home’ order will take effect Thursday evening when the current stay-home order expires.

The changes announced do not go as far as Georgia’s aggressive timetable for reopening.

Alabama restaurants will remain closed for on-site dining.

Hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors and other close-contact services will remain closed.

There have been more than 6,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, and at least 241 virus-related deaths.

