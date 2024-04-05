J5 investigation: Edwards, Richardson found not guilty

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Not guilty.

That’s the decision of a federal jury this evening in the case of two Columbus businessmen accused of bilking the government out of Paycheck Protection Program money.

Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson were each indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit fraud, three counts of wire fraud, and seven counts of money laundering.

Edwards and Richardson spent the week in federal court in Oxford, at times testifying about the J5 company finances.

The men were accused of using false information to secure large PPP loans for the company, and then reportedly moving that money through various business and personal accounts.

The jury found both men not guilty on all counts.

