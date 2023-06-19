Jackson area sees dangerous storms roll through Sunday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Jackson metro area saw dangerous storms roll through Sunday night.

This is video from Rankin County where damage was reported around Florence and Pelahatchie.

Tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings stretched on for hours along the I-20 corridor last night.

Cooling stations are open in Jackson, as thousands remain without power after days of storms. These places allow people to pick up water and ice.

They can also charge their phones.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter